Anne With An E: 4 big differences between the Netflix series and the original story

Since Anne With An E premiered in 2017 on Netflix, it has become the most popular adaptation of the classic children’s book Anne of Green Gables Lucy Maud Montgomery published in 1908, although some fans of the original story have always questioned the differences that he presented on the screen.

However, that did not stop millions of fans from various parts of the world from coming together to organize petitions, hashtag campaigns and even big stars gathered to fight on social networks, but to no avail. In 2019, the Netflix original series was officially canceled after season 3.

Anne With An E delivered superbly grounded story arcs for a period series, accompanied by fantastic staging and a talented cast. One of the reasons for such fame is that the series is recognized for being the boldest and most successful adaptation of the original story. Although its narrative takes place in the restrictive Victorian society of the early 20th century, many consider that the changes that this new version presented have made it a true dramatic gem.

Anne is much more dramatic

Created by Moira Walley-Beckett for the Canadian network CBC and later internationalized by Netflix, Anne With An E starring Amybeth McNulty played an Anne who faced a series of misfortunes that do not appear in the book. She is shown in situations that are not unrelated to many of the problems that are experienced in today’s society.

On screen we see the protagonist suffer mistreatment, be a victim of bullying, accused of theft and punished by returning to the orphanage. Even her fallibility, her charming habit of withdrawing from reality is used to make her responsible for a fire. None of this appears in the novel.

The boy who replaced Anne

Both the novel and the series Anne With An E coincide in making it clear that Anne arrives at the Green Gables farm by accident, when the couple of austere and spinster brothers named Cuthbert decide to adopt a child to help them on their farm and by mistake they receive a the curious redhead who they don’t fully accept until later in the story. However, unlike the books in the series, we meet Jerry (played by Aymeric Jett Montaz), a boy who comes from a poor family of hunters who instead of going to school must work to do the heaviest tasks that a girl could not.

Gilbert’s tragic past

The Gilbert that readers met in the novels and series (played by Lucas Jade Zumann) is a teenager who falls in love with Anne almost at first sight. His journey in the series is very similar to the original story, unfortunately due to the cancellation of its third season, fans could not enjoy seeing how they both get married and he becomes a respected doctor. However, if there is something that differentiates them, it is that on screen the teenager faces a darker turn in his story when the showrunner decided to kill his father and present him as another orphan boy.

Explore the Cuthberts in more detail

One of the best reviews Walley-Beckett has received was due to her creative decision to give the Cuthbert brothers a different hue than is known in the novel. In Anne With An E we see Marilla and Matthew, played by veterans Geraldine James and R. H. Thomson, with additional elements and many nuances revealed as they face new situations at home. The series makes use of many visual devices full of subtle gestures and moderate emotions on the part of Marilla, accompanied by the charming shyness of Matthew.