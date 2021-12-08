Anne With An E: 3 Story-Related Series Fans Should Watch

Anne With An E, created by Moira Walley-Beckett, is an adaptation of the beloved Anne of Green Gables book series by Lucy Maud Montgomery. The Netflix show is much braver than the original story and shows the harsh realities of life in 19th century Canada. Anne, along with many other characters, face prejudice and discrimination in an unequal society.

The themes explored in the inspiring story are relevant today, sad as that may be. In any case, the series can teach viewers many valuable lessons about life and the way society works. Avonlea is home to some very smart characters, from academically dedicated students to great teachers and mentors, to wise senior citizens.

Anne of Green Gables

Anne of Green Gables is an animated series based on the novel Anne of Green Gables (“Anne of Green Gables”) by Lucy Maud Montgomery. The series was originally broadcast in Japan in 1979, as part of Nippon Animation’s World Masterpiece Theater children’s container. The producer himself had produced a wide variety of animated series based on different children’s literary works; among them were “Without Family” (1978) and “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” (1980).

Road to Avonlea

Road to Avonlea is a Canadian television series first broadcast in Canada between January 7, 1990 and March 31, 1996, and reached the world from March 1990. The show was created by Kevin Sullivan and Produced by Sullivan Films (later Sullivan Entertainment) in association with Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) and Disney Channel, with additional funding from Telefilm Canada.

The series was loosely adapted from various Lucy Maud Montgomery novels, with many of the series’ characters and episodes inspired by her stories. Some episodes of the program were turned into independent books by various authors, managing to adapt more than 30 books in total.

Before Green Gables

It is an anime series based on the 2008 novel Before Green Gables by Canadian author Budge Wilson, which was translated into Japanese as Konnichiwa Anne by Akiko Usagawa. The series was originally released in Japan on April 5, 2009 as part of Nippon Animation’s World Masterpiece Theater or Meisaku children’s container.

The story takes place in the second half of the 19th century and tells the first eleven years of Anne Shirley’s life, before her arrival at Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert’s home in Avonlea. This series was intended to commemorate the centenary of Ana de las Tejas Verdes, and the 30th anniversary of the 1979 anime that was the most successful Nippon Animation in the World Masterpiece Theater format, this being its prequel.