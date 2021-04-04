Anne with an: 10 period drama series for production fans

One of Netflix’s most popular series, Anne with an E is based on the work of Lucy Maud Montgomery. However, after three seasons, production was canceled without much explanation.

However, while Anne’s plot has no new episodes, viewers who like period dramas can check out other equally interesting productions that are also available on streaming platforms.

So, check out this list of ten period series with striking female characters and extremely captivating stories!

10. Reign

Reign (Reinado) presents the life of Mary of Scotland, who would have lived in the 16th century. The character (played by Adelaide Kane) struggles to feel respected by the men in power around her, but at the same time understands that she does not need to. the approval of none of them to lead with authority.

9. The Great

Available on Starzplay, the series starring Elle Fanning addresses the life of Catherine Romanov, also known as Catherine the Great, married to Peter III of Russia (Nicholas Hoult). Various conflicts and tensions are shown to the audience with a delicately profound narrative that shows the character’s strength and persuasion.

8. The Spanish Princess

Also available on Starzplay, the series is based on one of the bestsellers centered on the infamous War of the Roses, by British writer Philippa Gregory. In the production, the audience meets Catarina de Aragão (played by Charlotte Hope), the Spanish princess who later became the queen of England when she married King Henry VIII (Ruairi O’Connor).

7. The Queen’s Gambit

What do Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Anne Shirley-Cuthbert (Amybeth McNulty) have in common? In addition to red hair, the two were created without the presence of their biological parents, dealing with several difficulties, but standing out as they developed.

As much as the Netflix miniseries is set in a more recent era, we could not leave out the indication of the saga of this great chess player that won over many viewers worldwide.

6. The White Queen

Also based on Philippa Gregory’s novels, the series was launched in 2013, telling the story of three women, Elizabeth Woodville (Rebecca Ferguson), Margaret Beaufort (Amanda Hale) and Anne Neville (Faye Marsay), who manipulate everyone around us. behind the scenes of the War of the Roses. The 1st season is available on Starzplay.

5. When Calls the Heart

With six seasons available on Netflix, When Calls the Heart is set in the early 20th century, telling the story of a teacher (Erin Krakow) who is going to work in a small village in western Canada. The girl’s arrival bothers several local people, but it also piques the interest of others.

Thus, throughout the episodes, the teacher ventures to understand a little more about the customs of the region and also develop passions.

4. Bridgerton

Created by Shonda Rhimes and distributed by Netflix, the series is based on a novel by Julia Quinn. The plot features young Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), who wants to marry someone she truly loves. However, some disagreements end up leaving several obstacles for her in the conquest of the intriguing Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

3. The White Princess

Another series based on a book by Philippa Gregory, the story of Elizabeth of York (Jodie Comer) is the center of attention of this production. In eight episodes, viewers watch the end of the War of the Roses after the union of the Lancaster and York houses. Released in 2017, the cast features Rebecca Benson, Jacob Collins-Levy and Richard Dillane.

2. Outlander

The initial four seasons of the series can be watched on Netflix. The production, starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, is also based on a literary novel.

The plot approaches a time traveler who is transported to the 18th century, at which point she meets a young Scottish warrior and falls in love with him. Currently, viewers are waiting for the launch of a new season.

1. Alias ​​Grace

Finishing the list, there is the Netflix miniseries Alias ​​Grace, which is set in the 19th century. The plot, inspired by a novel by Margaret Atwood, tells the story of the murderous Grace Marks (played by Sarah Gadon) in six episodes. The characters, at all times, have several doubts about their conduct, who would have committed his crimes for insanity.