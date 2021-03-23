Anne, NCIS and more: reveal season finale dates

The situation of the coronavirus around the world completely disrupted the shooting schedule of the series, after all, no one was prepared. CBS has only now managed to organize the completion of 19 famous series whose endings have been awaited by fans for a long time.

So if you’re a fan of Mom, NCIS: New Orleans, Blue Bloods and other CBS productions, read on to find out the end date for each one!

The end of an era

One of the most famous series on CBS is Mom, the longest-running comedy series on the network, spanning eight seasons. Mom is expected to end on May 13. Along with it, there are also other big names from CBS, including Young Sheldon, who concludes his 4th season, and B Positive, who is about to end his very first season!

Another highly anticipated ending is NCIS: New Orleans, which has seven seasons and will conclude on May 23.

Still on Sunday, NCIS fans will have even more adventures, because it is also the scheduled closing date for the 12th season of NCIS: Los Angeles, in addition to the conclusion of the first season of The Equalizer, the reboot of the series of the same name aired in the 1980s. There are many emotions for a single day!

Blue Bloods, another big hit with CBS, is also among the nineteen series to have the season ended soon. According to the announcement, the 11th season of the police series will end on May 14, the day after Mom’s submission.

In addition to the names already mentioned, twelve other series were also listed, which will also be concluded soon. Check the name of each production and the day the closing will be done:

April 14

Tough as Nail

April 30th

Macgyver

May 7th

Magnum P.I.

may 17

The Neighborhood

Bob? Abishola

Bull

May 19

Seal Team

SWAT

May 24th

All Rise

may 25th

NCIS

FBI

FBI: The Most Wanted