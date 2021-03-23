Anne, NCIS and more: reveal season finale dates

The situation of the coronavirus around the world completely disrupted the shooting schedule of the series, after all, no one was prepared. CBS has only now managed to organize the completion of 19 famous series whose endings have been awaited by fans for a long time.
So if you’re a fan of Mom, NCIS: New Orleans, Blue Bloods and other CBS productions, read on to find out the end date for each one!
The end of an era
One of the most famous series on CBS is Mom, the longest-running comedy series on the network, spanning eight seasons. Mom is expected to end on May 13. Along with it, there are also other big names from CBS, including Young Sheldon, who concludes his 4th season, and B Positive, who is about to end his very first season!
Another highly anticipated ending is NCIS: New Orleans, which has seven seasons and will conclude on May 23.
Still on Sunday, NCIS fans will have even more adventures, because it is also the scheduled closing date for the 12th season of NCIS: Los Angeles, in addition to the conclusion of the first season of The Equalizer, the reboot of the series of the same name aired in the 1980s. There are many emotions for a single day!
Blue Bloods, another big hit with CBS, is also among the nineteen series to have the season ended soon. According to the announcement, the 11th season of the police series will end on May 14, the day after Mom’s submission.
In addition to the names already mentioned, twelve other series were also listed, which will also be concluded soon. Check the name of each production and the day the closing will be done:
April 14
Tough as Nail
April 30th
Macgyver
May 7th
Magnum P.I.
may 17
The Neighborhood
Bob? Abishola
Bull
May 19
Seal Team
SWAT
May 24th
All Rise
may 25th
NCIS
FBI
FBI: The Most Wanted