Anne Heche will be buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles after a fatal car crash: details

Anne Heche will be buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery after her fatal car accident in Los Angeles.

According to E!, the body of star Donnie Brasco was cremated on August 18. News, almost a week after her death at the age of 53. Heche’s remains will be buried in Los Angeles after her funeral, although the date of the memorial service has not yet been confirmed.

On August 5, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly that the driver, who was later confirmed to be an Emmy Award winner, was allegedly speeding while driving east on Preston Way in Los Angeles. The blue Mini Cooper then drove off the road as it arrived at the intersection of Preston and Walgrove before colliding with a house where it was engulfed in flames. One woman named Lynn Michelle was at home at the time of the crash, although she was in the backyard at the time and was not seriously injured.

Despite the fact that it was initially reported that the “People in Trees” star is in “stable condition,” a representative of Heche confirmed to us on August 8 that she had fallen into a coma after the accident. “She is currently in an extremely critical condition, she has serious lung damage requiring mechanical ventilation and burns requiring surgical intervention,” a representative of Us said in a statement. “She is in a coma and did not regain consciousness shortly after the accident.”

Heche officially died on August 12, a week after the crash, although she remained on life support for two more days to fulfill Heche’s wish to become an organ donor. “Today we have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother and a faithful friend,” her family said in a statement at the time. “Anne will be greatly missed, but she lives on thanks to her beautiful sons, her iconic work and her passionate defense. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

On August 17, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s medical examiner stated that Heche died due to smoke poisoning and thermal injuries as a result of the collision. Her manner of death was listed as an “accident.”

After the plane crash, several of Heche’s friends and family expressed their condolences, including cameraman Coleman Laffoon, who was married to the Wild Card actress from 2001 to 2007. “It’s important to remember true love at the best of times.” Lafun, who has a 20-year-old son Homer with Heche, wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thank you, Ann. peace is on the way.”

James Tupper, who dated the Cedar Rapids actress from 2009 to 2018, also shared a heartfelt tribute to his ex on Instagram after her death. “[L] love you forever,” wrote the then 57—year-old actor, who had a son Atlas from Heche in 2009.