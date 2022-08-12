Anne Heche remains in a coma, family says she ‘won’t survive’

Ann Heche’s family has released a statement about the actress’ condition after a series of car accidents that she experienced almost a week ago. And, unfortunately, the news is not positive.

In a statement obtained by CNN, Ann Heche’s friends and family said:

Unfortunately, due to the accident, Ann Heche suffered a severe hypoxic brain injury and remains in a coma in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. She has long since decided to donate her organs, and she is being kept on a life support machine to determine if they are viable. …In addition to her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work, especially moving the needle to accept the one you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and will be greatly missed by her light.

Earlier this week, Anne Heche was involved in two crashes in the Los Angeles area, which eventually led to her hospitalization. During the first incident, Heche’s car flew off the road and crashed into the garage of an apartment building. The actress drove off the scene of the accident and continued driving, but eventually flew off the road at high speed and crashed into a house in the Mar Vista area of West Hollywood.

As family members and friends of Anne Heche poured in waves of support, local authorities said they planned to test the actress’ blood for toxins that could damage the driver and cause an accident. Early reports suggest that Heche may have had cocaine and fentanyl in her system, although it is claimed that fentanyl may have been administered by hospital staff as a painkiller.

Paparazzi caught the famous ex Ann Heche Ellen DeGeneres earlier, but the talk show host made it clear that they were no longer in touch, so she had no real information other than good wishes and condolences. Although news of the actress’ condition has been regularly received from her representatives, this morning’s news discussing how Heche will be remembered seems to suggest that there is no hope of recovery, and she will die from injuries sustained in accidents.