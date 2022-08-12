Anne Heche, actress in films including “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” declared Dead

Actress Anne Heche, who played several roles, including “I Know what You Did last Summer” and “The Legend of Korra,” has been officially declared dead after a major car accident.

A representative for Heche confirmed that while Heche is still on life support, she currently has no brain function, meaning she falls under the definition of death under California law. This is reported by The Guardian and TMZ.

The actress has been on life support since August 5 after a high-speed accident, as a result of which she received severe burns and fell into a coma. Preliminary tests confirmed the presence of drugs in her body. On August 11, her representative said that she would not survive.

Anne Heche became famous in films of the late 90s, including “I Know what You did last Summer.” | Image Credit: IMDB

Heche’s career in film and television began in 1987, when she first appeared in the soap opera Another World. Since then, she has appeared in a recurring role in The Legend of Korra, as well as in films such as Wag the Dog and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Heche’s next film was supposed to be the disaster movie Supercell with Alec Baldwin, which currently has no release date.

Thumbnail image courtesy of: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

