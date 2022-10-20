Anne Hathaway reflects on ‘Hathahate’ 10 years later

“I realised I had no desire to have anything to do with this line of energy”
Anne Hathaway openly spoke about the hate on the Internet, which she received about 10 years ago, then it was called “Hatahate”.
The actress was the subject of universal attention for her “annoying” seriousness on the eve of receiving an Oscar for her role in Les Miserables.
Hathaway discussed the phenomenon at an Elle Women in Hollywood event on Tuesday (October 18), according to The Independent, commenting on her familiarity with “hate speech.”
“Ten years ago, I had the opportunity to look at hate speech from a new perspective,” the actor said at the event.
“When your self-inflicted pain suddenly somehow intensifies, say, at full volume of the Internet… It’s a thing.”
Elsewhere in his speech , Hathaway said: “When what happened happened, I realized that I had no desire to have anything to do with this energy line. At any level. I will no longer create art from this place. I would no longer want to occupy a place for him, live in fear of him and for no reason speak his language. To anyone. Including myself.
“Hatred seems to me the opposite of life; in such a harsh soil, nothing can grow normally, if at all.”
Last year, Anne Hathaway commented on the backlash and said it was “really good” for her.
“I really don’t want to bring up the past, but I had my monster, I really had the internet that attacked me and hated me, and it was like something big,” Hathaway said.
“And it was very good for me personally. Thanks to these things, you can become incredibly strong. So I think I would say when something bad happens, don’t be afraid of it – just go with it, swim with it.”