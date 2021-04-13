Annalize Keating Brazilian? Meet the lawyer who went viral on TikTok

Annalize Keating: In the last few days, many people have spoken on the social networks of a professional who answers several legal questions from internet users. The videos of the woman, who earned the nickname “Brazilian Annalize Keating”, in reference to the character of Viola Davis in the series How to Get Away with Murder, went viral and totaled millions of views.

One of the recordings that blew was that of the specialist explaining to a young woman that she could not be removed from her parents’ will because of her sexual orientation.

“Have you ever assaulted your father or mother? Have you ever committed a crime against their honor? Have you ever tried to commit an intentional homicide against one of them? Have you ever had an intimate affectionate relationship with one of them? If all your answers are no, she (the mother) cannot disinherit you just because she does not agree with her sexual orientation ”, explained the lawyer.

The content producer is Fayda Belo, a criminal lawyer specializing in feminicide and gender crimes. Her TikTok account has more than 255 thousand followers and her videos have more than 2.6 million likes.

Fayda works in the municipality of Cachoeiro do Itapemirim, in Espírito Santo, and fights against domestic violence by publishing explanatory videos on women’s rights. Like the series’ Annalize Keating, the Brazilian also discusses issues such as racial inequality and racism in society.

The professional went viral for the didactic way of explaining the law and still using elements in the videos such as music, news montages, doubts and complaints from other users, mainly from TikTok itself.