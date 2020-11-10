Annabelle Wallis is dating actor Chris Pine!

Peaky Blinders’ flagship actress Annabelle Wallis is in a relationship with Chris Pine. Crazy, right? Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more!

In Peaky Blinders, Annabelle Wallis will be remembered for her role as Grace Burgess, Tommy Shelby’s only true love. But in reality, the actress is in a relationship with a whole different person.

Annabelle Wallis is a successful actress today. Indeed, after having interpreted Jane Seymour in the series The Tudors, the latter became famous at the international level, with her role of Grace Burgess in Peaky Blinders.

Yes, by playing the role of Grace, Tommy Shelby’s only true love in the series, Annabelle Wallis has acquired international notoriety.

So she went on to act in big productions, like the horror film Annabelle.

Nonetheless, for Peaky Blinders fans, she will always be Tommy’s great love. But in real life, Annabelle Wallis shares the life of a very different person. Yep, the actress is dating Chris Pine.

Who looks alike, don’t they? It is therefore with an actor that Annabelle Wallis, the star of Peaky Blinders, is in a relationship.

Indeed, since 2018, the pretty blonde is dating actor Chris Pine, known for his role in Star Trek, and his impressive career.

Yep, if Annabelle Wallis is more of a series star, her boyfriend, who is a regular at blockbusters, is not. Indeed, the actor is the hero of the Star Trek saga, but has also starred in films like Spider-Man new generation, Into the Woods, The Finest Hours but also Wonder Woman. Awesome, isn’t it?

One thing is certain, this couple remains very discreet! However, it is known that they confined themselves together during the containment. So cute !

We, in any case, are downright fans of this couple. Yep, these two actors go too well together, don’t they?



