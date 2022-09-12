Anna Kendrick got stuck in an elevator at TIFF and had to be rescued

In connection with the Toronto International Film Festival or TIFF, countless stars descended on the red carpet to promote and view some of the new projects on display. Anna Kendrick was one of those stars, and as it turned out, she had a more eventful time than she probably expected.

The Toronto International Film Festival is taking place this year from September 8 to 18. Kendrick was in town because the premiere of her film “Alice, Dear” was to take place at the festival. In the film, Kendrick plays a woman in an abusive relationship who ends up going on vacation with her friends (played by Kaniehtio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku), where they find out about the status of her relationship and try to convince her that she needs to be released. from their shackles. This is a psychological film that explores the way of thinking of a person who has been subjected to violence, trapped in a toxic relationship.

However, Kendrick herself is known for her carefree joking nature. This was fully demonstrated as she got stuck in an elevator at the festival along with 10 other people at the Toronto International Film Festival. Taking to Instagram to document the experience, she captioned the post: “Ah, the classic “I’m behind schedule at this film festival because I had to be rescued from the elevator” apology #TIFF22.” Kendrick tried to take the inconvenience in a good mood.

She joked that people stuck in the elevator would have to ration their food, jokingly reminding herself never to leave the house without a water bottle just in case, and took a picture with the firefighters who rescued her and others. In the end, it looks like Kendrick and the others were fine, except for the inconvenience, and they got out of the elevator shortly after they got trapped. However, it is not known whether the misfortune led to Kendrick being late for the premiere of her film.

Kendrick, perhaps best known for her role in the Perfect Voice franchise, is no stranger to comedy. Her attempts at humor seemed to be appreciated by other members of her entourage who were stuck with her in the elevator. She’s also no stranger to coping with problems, so it’s no surprise that she handled the situation with grace.

The premiere of the film “Alice, dear” took place yesterday according to the schedule. Although there have been no reviews of the film yet, its premise seems promising and interesting. This is an American-Canadian film directed by Mary Nighy in her directorial debut, and it has a fairly diverse cast.

The Toronto International Film Festival 2022 will run until September 19, 2022.