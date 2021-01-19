Anna Hofbauer rocks Fashion Week

Anna Hofbauer (32) dares to venture into new professional fields. The recently married wife of Marc Barthel (31) is actually known as a musical singer and is well booked. For the Berlin Fashion Week and especially for the designer Lana Müller from LANA MUELLER COUTURE, the former bachelorette tried something different. She models for the famous fashion week and even dares to go on the catwalk!

Anna revealed after the show, which was streamed online on Tuesday morning – in times of the health crisis, Berlin Fashion Week mainly takes place online. The young mother found the new experience “simply great”. “The organization, the processes, the hair and make-up team. And then this huge catwalk and the idea that we were seen all over the world. Awesome,” she added.

The new wife was also fashionably inspired in terms of her wedding look. She has always wanted to wear a pair of trousers or a jumpsuit instead of a dress for a civil marriage. “I’ve wore so many dresses and outfits in my life that I needed something for my wedding that the feeling was right,” she admitted .