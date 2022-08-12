Anna Heche’s son Homer mourns the loss of his mother after a fatal car crash: I was left with “deep, wordless sadness”

Always in his heart. Anna Heche’s eldest son, Homer, told about her death in a fatal car accident.

“My brother Atlas and I have lost my mother. After six days of almost incredible emotional swings, I was left with deep, wordless sadness,” the 20—year-old man said in a statement to People on Friday, August 12. “I hope my mom has gotten rid of the pain and is starting to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

Homer, whom Heche shared with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, continued by thanking everyone who sent love and kind words to the late actress’ family after a car accident a week before.

“Over these six days, thousands of friends, relatives and fans have opened their hearts to me,” he continued. “I am grateful for their love, as well as for the support of my father, Kolya, and my stepmother Alexi, who continue to be my support at this time.”

In conclusion, he said, “Rest in peace, Mom, I love you.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday that Heche was pronounced dead after she was left in a coma following a car accident on August 5.

“Ann is legally dead under California law,” an Ohio native’s representative told us. “Her heart is still beating and she hasn’t been disconnected from life support. This is done so that the OneLegacy Foundation has enough time to find suitable recipients.”

The heartbreaking news comes a week after the US confirmed that Heche’s Mini Cooper left the road and crashed into a house in Los Angeles on August 5 after she allegedly exceeded the speed limit. The house caught fire from the impact, as a result of which the former soap opera actress received serious burns.

The Los Angeles Fire Department later reported that Heche was conscious when they arrived at the scene and when she was taken to the emergency room. However, on Monday, August 8, the situation changed for the worse.

The Vulcan actress suffered a “significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation” after the accident, a representative of Heche told us at the time. “She is in a coma and did not regain consciousness shortly after the accident.”

The actress of “Six Days, Seven Nights” has sons Homer and Atlas, 13 years old. Heche welcomed Homer in March 2002, a year after marrying 48-year-old Laffoon. In 2006, the couple separated, and the following year completed their divorce.

Graduates of the “Other World” went to James Tapper, and in 2009 the couple had a son Atlas. In January 2018, we confirmed that Heche and 57-year-old Tapper had separated after more than a decade of living together.

Three years later, Us confirmed that the “Adventures of Huck and Finn” actress had started dating skincare guru Peter Thomas Roth.