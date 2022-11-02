Anna Faris Talks About Her Relationship With Chris Pratt and Catherine Schwarzenegger and Hopes For a Mixed Family

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt were married from 2009 to 2017, they have a son Jack. After their marriage broke up, Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger, and they have two children together. While the divorce may be difficult for all parties, Faris and Pratt said they remain committed to raising their child together as a united front. Faris recently stated that her relationship with Pratt and Schwarzenegger has strengthened over the years, and hopes for a mixed family.

The Overboard actress recently spoke to People magazine and revealed that she has a great relationship with her ex-husband and his wife. Time has clearly helped the family get closer and seem to take care of each other. She said:

We’re all getting a lot closer, and I really appreciate it. They are very protective of me, and I want to protect them. I appreciate their support so much.

I am glad that these two exes remain on good terms and take care of each other. As for the joint vacation, Faris said that she was very interested in spending such family time with Pratt, even if it was impossible this year. The graduate of “Mama” continued:

We won’t have this Thanksgiving together, but I hope we can celebrate the holidays. And I think we can. But now we just have family obligations that take us to another place. I am happy with this element. And now that time has passed, it has become much easier for me. It’s very nice not to live with this internal churning of troubles.

Time heals all wounds and seems to bring this family closer together. Faris also found love in the face of cinematographer Michael Barrett, whom she married in 2021. She often talks about her life on her Unqualified advice podcast and talks about all sorts of lessons she has learned from love and loss. Having a support system is good for everyone, and I’m glad she was able to develop it at Pratt and Schwarzenegger.

Pratt and Faris went on to have incredibly successful acting careers after they broke up. Pratt has starred in a number of action films and directed the Jurassic World franchise from 2015 to 2022. He will reprise his role as Star Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy. 3, which is scheduled for release in 2023. He is also expected to return in future MCU projects. In addition to her podcast, Faris completed her successful participation in the CBS sitcom “Mom” in 2020. Now she is starring in the new comedy film “The Estate” together with the famous actress Toni Collette.

"Estate" will hit theaters on November 4, and Anna Faris' podcast is currently available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major listening sites.