Anna Duggar supports husband Josh Duggar during the official sentencing in the child pornography case: which family member was present?

On his side. Anna Duggar showed her support for her husband Josh Duggar as he prepared for the official verdict in the child pornography case on Wednesday, May 25.

A 33-year-old woman was seen at the hearing in a blue dress and mask against the background of the coronavirus pandemic. Photos published by The Sun on Wednesday also show Joy-Anna Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar entering the courthouse.

Anna and Josh tied the knot in September 2008, and then welcomed Mackenzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and Mariella, 2. Shortly before Josh’s arrest hit the headlines in April 2021, the graduate of 19 Kids and Counting announced that she was pregnant with baby #7, another little girl. Madison’s daughter appeared six months later.

The eldest son of 56-year-old Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar was arrested without bail in April 2021, and his lawyer declared his innocence on his behalf on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. Josh was later released from custody and placed under house arrest with outside guardians instead of returning home to his wife and children, whom he could still visit in Anna’s presence.

Earlier, Anna accompanied the political activist to the hearings in September 2021. Two months later, she held his hand as they left the Arkansas courthouse after a pretrial evidence hearing. In December 2021, she was noticed solemn outside the court after the announcement of Josh’s guilty verdict.

The couple’s relationship was previously in the spotlight in May 2015 after Josh was accused of molesting several teenage girls, some of whom were his sisters, in 2002. He apologized and resigned from his position at the Family Research Council, but the controversy continued. August, when Josh confessed that he cheated on his wife.

“I was the biggest hypocrite in history,” he wrote in a statement posted on the Duggar family website after hackers made his Ashley Madison account public. “While maintaining faith and family values, I have been secretly watching pornography on the Internet for the past few years, and it became a secret addiction, and I cheated on my wife.”

Before the sentencing of the Arkansas native, his cousin Amy Duggar expressed support for Anna in a long open letter. Amy, 33, criticized Josh and his parents on social media during the trial, even going so far as to call the former TLC star “sinister.”

Along with a photo of her hugging Anna, Amy wrote on May 17: “Anna, I’m sorry for you. No woman would want to be in your place. You are faced with an impossible solution and you are surrounded by the wrong support. Since childhood, you were taught that marriage is forever, and you prayed that God would send you a partner. You have built a life and a family with him. You didn’t choose any of this, and neither did your children, of course.”

Amy wrote that she feels like Anna is “struggling” with what to do next, writing: “Someday your children will be old enough to understand what kind of guy their father really is. You can’t protect them from the truth forever! I say all this publicly so that when they grow up, they also know that their family members shouted from the rooftops that they were worth protecting all this time.”