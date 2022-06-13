Anna Duggar may have blocked the Duggar family’s numbers

Josh Duggar’s sentence is over, and now he will have to spend more than ten years behind bars for his crimes. The Duggar family’s cousin Amy Duggar was quite outspoken about Josh, and she also talked about Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar. Amy believes that Anna could have blocked her number, as it is reportedly impossible to reach her. That’s what Amy said.

Where is Anna Duggar now? She remains married to Josh Duggar after his sentencing.

Josh Duggar was sentenced on May 25, 2022. Now he will serve more than 12 years in prison for downloading materials about child sexual abuse to his work computer. In addition, Josh owes more than $50,000 in fines for crimes, which certainly creates financial stress for his wife Anna Duggar.

After the verdict, where is Anna Duggar now? She and Josh lived at Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s property with their six children until Josh’s arrest. Now they have seven children — and it looks like Anna still lives in the same house. Although some reports have said that Anna was considering leaving Josh, it doesn’t seem like she’s taking any significant steps to do so now.

“She is not one of those who is looking for or even thinking about starting a new life with another man, but there are many honest, religious men in the church who will appreciate and take care of a woman like Anna,” said an insider In Touch. . “She is very sympathetic.”

Amy Duggar suggested that Anna Duggar could have blocked her phone number

Some followers of the Duggar family probably assumed that Anna Duggar would lean more than ever on Josh Duggar’s family after his sentencing. But Amy Duggar, the family’s outspoken cousin, can’t get in touch with Anna.

“I tried and tried and tried,” Amy said in TikTok regarding the connection with Anna. “… I was trying to reach out. Of course, I wanted to do it secretly. I wanted to do it alone, I wanted to protect her.” Amy then noted that she hoped to become a “resonance board” for Anna, but Anna did not take the opportunity to help.

“Her phone is either tapped, or it’s been taken away, or it’s disconnected,” Amy continued. “I’ve tried everything. …She has my number, unless it is deleted, I do not know, or blocked. This can also be. I didn’t think about it. But anyway, I tried. So now I just think she doesn’t have to suffer alone, and I feel like all of this is just more than anyone can bear.”

Do the Duggars have anything to do with Josh Duggar?

Anna Duggar clearly doesn’t want help from Amy Duggar. But how do the rest of the Duggar family feel about Josh Duggar?

The Duggar family’s Instagram, which is apparently run by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, says nothing about the verdict. But several family members posted messages on social media after the sentencing.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard released a statement on their family blog. “Today God has avenged his unspeakable criminal activity,” they wrote.

Jason Duggar also posted his thoughts on Instagram, and he seems incredibly disappointed with Josh’s actions. “My heart is saddened by the choice my brother made,” Jason wrote. “His actions do not reflect the actions of a believing Christian and have undoubtedly defamed the name of my Lord and Savior!!”

With that said, the Duggars know how to forgive— and it seems they all hope that Josh will be helped in prison and he will get better. Probably most of the family will eventually forgive him.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, send a message HOME to the emergency service at 741741 to receive free and confidential support.

