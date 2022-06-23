Anna Duggar Celebrates 34th Birthday by Allegedly visiting Josh Duggar in Prison: “My best friend”

Her big day. Anna Duggar seems to have revealed that she spends her birthday visiting her husband Josh Duggar in prison.

“Officially 34 years old,” the former reality TV star tweeted on Thursday, June 23. “Fourteen years ago, I said, “YES!” I went to visit my best friend. “Even if” Mercy Me is on repeat. “Jesus, I will hold on to You no matter what happens.”

Although she did not specify who she was talking about, several social media users wondered if Anna was referring to 34-year-old Josh, who is currently being held in an Arkansas prison awaiting transfer to a federal prison. Last month, a judge sentenced a political activist to 151 months in prison after his arrest in April 2021 for receiving and storing materials about child sexual abuse. He was found guilty of the charges in December 2021 and recently filed an appeal against his sentence.

The couple tied the knot in 2008, two years after their courtship. Anna and Josh have seven children: Mackenzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and Mariella, 2, and Madison, 7 months. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the babies are Anna’s “No. 1″. 1 priority” with her husband away from home for the foreseeable future.

Everything Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar said about the scandal with their son Josh “That will never change. She’s with them all the time,” the insider added.

Anna did not officially address Josh’s conviction, but she was noticed several times, supporting him throughout the trial and sentencing. Despite their ups and downs, the source noted that the couple remains “very devout in their faith” and has no plans to break up during Josh’s time in prison.

“She won’t go any further with another man,” an insider told us. “They don’t believe in divorce. …She will support her husband and will continue to raise their children to the best of her ability.”

After Josh was convicted, his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, asked fans to pray for the eldest child. “This whole ordeal was very difficult. …As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua and loving him, just like all our children,” 19 Kids and Counting alumni said in a statement.

Several of Josh’s siblings attended court hearings and spoke out against the background of the scandal. After the sentencing, Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard were “grateful” that the trial had come to an end.

“The last few weeks and months have been difficult emotionally. Yesterday was another of those hard days,” the couple wrote on their family blog in May. “We are not happy or disappointed with the verdict, but we are grateful that it has finally ended. The Bible clearly says that God administers justice and takes revenge through the ruling power. Although some believe that Josh should have received a harsher sentence, and even fewer believe that he should have been sentenced to a lighter sentence, today God has avenged his unspeakable criminal activity.”

The couple said Josh’s time in prison could finally help him “be held accountable” for his behavior. “I hope Josh will really be able to start treatment and start working on a lifestyle in which he will be less prone to repeat offenses,” Jill and Derik wrote. “We still love Josh and his family and will be there for them in any way we can.”