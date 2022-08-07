Ann Heche’s ex shared a post after her car had an accident at home and was hospitalized

Support for Anne Heche continues to pour out after the actress was involved in a terrible car accident on Friday in Los Angeles. The car driven by Heche flew off the road and crashed into a residential building. She was taken to a local hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department, and reports indicate that she is still in the hospital and may have a long road to recovery ahead of her. That’s why messages of support from her ex-partner James Tupper have added sentimental value and suggest what kind of support Heche could get from friends and family as she begins her journey to physical rehabilitation.

Tapper, an actor who had a relationship with Ann Heche from 2007 to 2018, shared the following on his Instagram account:

The post shared by James Tapper (@mrjamestupper) (opens in a new tab)

Photo posted on

And the comments section under the post was instantly filled with love and support from friends and fans of the star of the TV series “Chicago Police”, “Brave” and “Save Me” on NBC, seven episodes of which were released in 2013. The child posing with Ann Heche in the photo above is Atlas Heche Tupper, the teenage son of Ann and James Tupper. The two actors met in 2006 on the set of the TV series “People in Trees” and even starred together in the original TV movie “The Struggle of Girls”. The couple broke up in 2018.

James Tupper wasn’t the only ex who spoke out about Ann Heche after her devastating accident. Thomas Jane, who dated Heche from 2019 to 2020, told The Daily Mail:

Although Ann and I are no longer together, today’s tragic news has been devastating for me and for everyone who loves her. My heart goes out to Anna and her two sons. At the moment, Ann is in a stable condition, and it is expected that she will cope. My thoughts and prayers are with Anna, one of the true talents of her generation. Thank God no one else was hurt.

According to reports, Anne Heche was involved in several accidents on Friday in Los Angeles, first driving her blue Mini Clubman into the garage of an apartment complex, then driving away from the scene and continuing to drive until she left the road again and crashed into a house on South Walgrove Avenue in the Mar Vista neighborhood in West Los Angeles. A source who reported the news to CNN on Saturday morning said:

Ann is in the intensive care unit, she’s lucky to be alive. She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead of her. Her team and her family are still trying to figure out what led to the accident.

This is a developing story, and more details about the crash and the events leading up to it will probably be released after authorities are able to interview Anne Heche at the hospital. Heche is the latest actor to be involved in a grueling car accident after “Supernatural” star Jared Padalecki suffered bruises and soreness earlier this year when a car driven by his cousin drove off the road and crashed into a pole. In addition, in June of this year, two stars of the Netflix series “The Chosen One” were killed in a car accident, as a result of which other actors and crew members were injured. Finally, back in January, Arnold Schwarzenegger himself was involved in a multi-vehicle collision when his SUV collided with a Prius.

We will continue to update you on Ann Heche’s condition and follow the details of the crash as the information becomes more publicly available.