Ann Heche’s ex James Tapper praises Emily Bergl for denying rumors that the late actress was “crazy”

In her defense. Emily Bergl and James Tupper show their support for Anne Heche after her death.

Bergl, 47, who worked on the ABC series “People in Trees” with Tupper and Heche, 57, recently spoke out via Instagram, criticizing people who called the late actress “crazy.”

“Did you work with crazy Ann Heche?” “So how crazy was she?” began Bergl in her long Instagram post, in which she described in detail her experience working with a “genius” performer who “aroused more curiosity than any other famous person.”

The “Shameless” actress added that Heche “talked about mental health before it was customary to talk about this struggle,” noting the “sometimes painful life” of the “Six Days, Seven Nights” actress that colored her experience.

“We so rarely investigate abuse, gaslighting, misogyny, homophobia that force people to finally take on the “crazy” mantle put on them,” the Amazing Mrs. Meisel actress concluded her post, urging her fans to buy Heche’s memoir, Call Me Crazy.

Shortly after Bergl’s post, Tapper, who dated Heche for many years, commented, “Oh my God, thank you for writing this. Everything is absolutely accurate and true. I love you e.”

The Ohio native moved in with Tapper in 2007, and their son Atlas was born in March 2009. They confirmed their split in 2018 after more than a decade of living together.

Ann Heche’s ex-girlfriends Ellen DeGeneres and James Tapper spoke out after her death

Heche was officially declared dead on Friday, August 12, a week after a car accident, as a result of which she received serious burns and a head injury. A representative of the actress initially said that Heche was in stable condition after the incident, but a few days later a representative confirmed to Us Weekly that the “Volcano” star had fallen into a coma.

On Sunday, August 14, the Daytime Emmy winner was taken off life support after her organs were evaluated for donation. Her representative told us that she will receive a Walk of Honor at the hospital to celebrate her donation.

Tupper wasn’t the only former Heche to pay tribute after learning of the death of actress Donnie Brasco.

“This is a sad day,” Ellen DeGeneres, whom Heche dated from 1997 to 2000, wrote on Friday. “I send Anna’s children, family and friends all my love.”

Thomas Jane, whom Heche briefly dated in 2019 and 2020, also paid tribute via Instagram after the news of his ex’s death. “Rest in peace, beautiful friend @anneheche,” the 53—year-old Vendetta actor signed a post with the image of Heche. “May 25, 1969 — August 12, 2022. There will be comments later. Please remember her two sons, family and loved ones, in your hearts… and in the world. With love.”