Ann Heche’s 2001 memoir, Call Me Crazy, sells by the Hundreds after her tragic car accident and death

In memory. Ann Heche’s death after a car accident has sparked new interest in her book Call Me Crazy—and the price is high.

The late star’s 2001 memoir detailing her mental health, childhood abuse and high-profile relationship with Ellen DeGeneres has been put up for sale by one Amazon reseller for $749. According to Publishers Weekly, when the book was first released, it cost $26.

According to the official listing, the Amazon product is described as a “collectible” that has been “listed” by Heche. The price of a used book has also increased in other online stores: The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, August 15, reported that the New York Times bestseller sold for $200, and then jumped to $499 over the weekend on one site.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, August 12, that the graduate of the “Other World” was officially declared dead after an accident a week earlier, as a result of which she fell into a coma and was connected to a ventilator. After her death at the age of 53, fans and friends paid tribute to the late actress.

Emily Bregle, for her part, praised Heche as an actress and writer, highlighting the brilliance of the memoirs of the “Volcano” star.

Bregle, who worked with the Ohio native on the film “People in the Trees,” recalls being asked many times: “Did you work with crazy Ann Heche?”, “How crazy was she?” that the “curiosity” surrounding Heche was greater than “any other famous person” she worked with.

She then shared her answer to the question of what kind of person Heche was both on and off the set. “Ann was not only a genius, but also one of the most strikingly purposeful and trained actors I’ve ever worked with. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her miss,” Bregle explained. “I asked her what her secret was, and she told me that her first job was to play twins in Another World, so she had to memorize up to seventy pages of dialogue a day.”

The English native revealed that she had joked about Heche in the past, saying, “She probably didn’t have a psychotic breakdown, but she really was an alien because her strength seemed superhuman.” Bregle recalled that actress Donnie Brasco was “impeccable” at work, and later pointed out that her memoirs were “brilliant” in title and content.

“She beat everyone on the spot. She was talking about mental health before it was customary to talk about this struggle,” a former colleague of Heche explained the book. “Her father raped her, her brother committed suicide, and her mother told her that she would burn in hell for loving a woman. But despite the sometimes painful life, it was so much fun to be around her. She was carefree, joyful, insightful.”

Bregle confirmed the inflation of Call Me Crazy, telling her subscribers that she bought it on Amazon for $200 because “I want to read it again.” She concluded: “She was a real genius and I miss her. #ripanneheche”.

Heche’s memoir came out a year after she and the 64-year-old DeGeneres announced the breakup of their three-year romance. The couple began dating in 1997, the same year that the comedian publicly declared that he was a lesbian.

The “Six Days, Seven Nights” actress has written about her past trauma, including the rape of her father by Donald Heche and the death of her brother shortly after their father’s death. She also explained that she invented the alter ego of “Celestia” to cope with all the injuries.

“I’m not crazy. But it’s a crazy life. I grew up in a crazy family, and it took me 31 years to get me out of myself,” the Emmy nominee told Barbara Walters during an interview with 20/20 in 2001. “I had a fantastic world that I escaped to. I named my other identity Celestia. I believed I was from that world. I thought I was from another planet. I think I was crazy.”

Ann is survived by two sons: 20-year-old Homer, whom she gave birth to from ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, and 13-year-old Atlas, whom she met with ex-boyfriend James Tupper in March 2009.