Ann Heche suffered a serious traumatic brain injury, “it is not expected that she will survive” after a fiery car crash

Anne Heche remains in a coma and is unlikely to survive after a car accident that occurred on Friday, August 5.

Anne Heche is in a coma after a car crash: everything you need to know about the incident and its consequences

“We want to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers for Ann’s recovery, and also thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses who cared for Ann at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital,” a representative of Heche’s family and friends told Deadline on Thursday. August 11. “Unfortunately, due to the accident, Ann Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive.”

As for her legacy, they continued: “Anna had a huge heart, and she touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. She considered her whole life’s work not only her extraordinary talent, but also the spread of kindness and joy, especially the movement of the needle to accept the one you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty, and we will miss her light very much.”

According to the statement, 53-year-old Heche is still on life support to “determine” whether her organs are suitable for donation, which “has long been her choice.”

The “People in the Trees” actress has been hospitalized since Friday. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that the driver, whom they have now identified as Heche, was allegedly speeding while driving east on Preston Way in Los Angeles. The blue Mini Cooper left the road when it entered the intersection of Preston and Walgrove. The car collided with a house in the 1700 block of Walgrove at about 11:00 Pacific time. One woman was at home, but was in the backyard and was not injured.

The car was engulfed in flames, Heche suffered serious burns. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed in a video update Saturday morning that a car drove 30 feet into a two-story house, which after extinguishing the fire was deemed unsafe to enter. It took 59 firefighters more than an hour to extinguish the fire.

While the All Rise alum was initially stable, the situation worsened on Monday. “She is currently in an extremely critical condition. She has serious lung damage requiring mechanical ventilation and burns requiring surgical intervention,” a Heche representative told us. “She is in a coma and did not regain consciousness shortly after the accident.”

After the accident, a Los Angeles police spokesman confirmed to us that Heche is under investigation in connection with a traffic accident related to drunk driving.

“The results of the blood test showed the presence of drugs,” a spokesman told us on Thursday. “However, additional testing is required to rule out any substance that was administered at the hospital.” Asked about reports that Heche was under the influence of fentanyl at the time of the accident, the spokesperson replied: “It is currently unknown which drugs until additional testing is completed.”