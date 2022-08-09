Last week, actress Anne Heche was involved in a terrible car accident that caused a fire and led to the destruction of an apartment building. Heche was taken to hospital after the accident and, although her initial condition was unclear, her injuries were described as non-life-threatening. While this may technically be true, a new statement from Anne Heche’s representatives makes it clear that her injuries are quite serious, possibly more serious than originally indicated.

Anne Heche’s rep spoke to Deadline, and while they said the actress was “Six days, Seven Nights” in “stable” condition Saturday, it appears Heche is in a coma right after the accident and needs mechanical help to breathe. Now they call her condition “critical”. According to the representative…

At the moment, Anna is in an extremely critical condition. She has serious lung damage requiring mechanical ventilation and burns requiring surgical intervention. She is in a coma and did not regain consciousness shortly after the accident.

Ann Heche’s support has been surging since news of the crash broke. On Friday, Heche was driving through the Los Angeles area when she crashed into a building. She reportedly drove away from the scene of the accident before crashing again a few miles away. The second accident caused a fire that engulfed both the car and the house into which she crashed. Apparently, firefighters had to work for 65 minutes before Heche was able to be pulled out of the car, which explains the severity of the burns on her body.

The initial signs were that Ann Heche was feeling significantly better than indicated in this description. We thought that although the road to recovery could be a long one, it seemed that she would recover. But now it looks like these early reports may not have been entirely accurate, and Heche may be in much worse shape than we thought.

If Heche has a damaged lung, which means she can’t breathe on her own, and she wasn’t conscious after the accident, then the road to recovery will be really long. She needs to overcome these current medical hurdles before she can even begin long-term treatment.

At the moment there is no information about what could have led to the accident itself. Deadline reports that the Los Angeles Police Department has obtained a court order to take blood from Ann Heche. However, it was previously said that because of the burns on her body, it was impossible to make such a fence, so it is unclear whether a blood sample was actually taken.

Of course, one can hope that Ann Heche will be able to recover, even if it will be a long and difficult process. Neighbors of Lynn Michele, a woman whose house was largely destroyed by fire, have opened a GoFundMe page and have raised more than $110,000 so far.