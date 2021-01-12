Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro with stylish design

CES 2021 hosts many new technologies. Although we have previously conveyed the news of the computers to you, different designs on the headphones side are also encountered within the scope of the event. Anker, who signed one of them, introduced the $ 130 wireless in-ear headset. Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro stands strong in design. Let’s take a look at the features of the headset:

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro offers enough features at an affordable price

The headphones come in a stylish charging case and are available in four colors. Bronze, black, white and navy colors expand the range of users. These Anker-signed headphones, which combine matte and bright design, also have a transparency mode. The headset, which also includes the ANC feature, is offered as an upgraded version of the previous model, Liberty Air 2.

You can perform your operations thanks to the touch controls on the ends of the earphones. These controls have features such as play / pause and skip tracks at normal settings. These operations can be customized upon request. The headset, which has 11 mm sound drivers, also incorporates PureNote technology.

Includes multi-mode active noise cancellation. This feature, offered in three settings, appears as indoor / outdoor and travel mode. It is very advantageous to offer three different noise canceling features in a wireless headset at this price.

This new headset model of Anker also works integrated with the mobile application like the previous model. This application, where you can adjust the sound settings, works with Anker’s HearID 2.0. You have the opportunity to change the EQ settings through the application and you can make calls through the headset.

The wireless headset has a total battery life of 6 hours. The headset, which can offer 7 hours of use if the noise canceling feature is turned off, offers a total of 21 hours of use with the charging box. Note that while the headset supports Qi wireless charging, it also has IPX4 certification.