Animes on Netflix: streaming announces new productions

The Netflix Anime Festival 2020 event took place in Tokyo recently and brought exciting news to fans of the genre. Due to the success of anime on the platform, such as Seven Deadly Sins and BAKI, new productions have been announced, causing some anticipation, even though there is still no preview for some of them.

Five animes have been announced that are due to arrive on the streaming platform soon, in addition to another eleven that are still in development stages, highlighting Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, one of the most awaited releases.

Meet the new Netflix animes

The first anime on the list is Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure, which will be done entirely in stop-motion, just as it was with Rilakkuma and Kaoru, a successful Netflix production. The new work revolves around encounters, incidents and the lessons learned from it all.

Thermae Romae Novae was also announced, based on the comedy manga by Yamazaki Mari. For 2021, Netflix anime fans can already wait for High-Rise Invasion, which promises a lot of action and a little mystery in a reality where the buildings are so high that no one else reaches the ground.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, also for 2021, will be the perfect anime for anyone who is a fan of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, while The Way of the Househusband is more recommended for those who like a little fantasy together with the adventures of everyday life.

In addition to so many great news, the event also showed a little Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, one of the most anticipated releases of the streaming platform. The anime will be produced entirely in CGI, giving a very well made characterization of characters already known to the public.



