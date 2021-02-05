Anime will be available on Crunchyroll streaming

The anime Cells at Work !! (Hataraku Saibo, the original), developed from the manga of the same name by Akane Shimizu, will be available on the streaming service Crunchyroll from February 6th this year. Besides him, the spin-off anime Cells at Work! CODE BLACK will also be available to subscribers of the platform.

It is worth noting that both productions will be launched in North America, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland and South Africa.

Creatively, the anime takes place all within the human body, in which several anthropomorphic cells work to keep the body healthy.

As protagonists, the audience is introduced to AE3803, a novice red blood cell that ends up being quite clumsy, and to U-1146, a very serious and skeptical white blood cell, who develops all his skills to exterminate all the impurities that invade his ” workplace”

Learn more about Cells at Work anime !! and Cells at Work! CODE BLACK

The manga of the same name was initially published by Japanese publisher Monthly Shonen Sirius in 2015. With the success of the release, an anime was soon ordered. In fact, one of the final chapters of the story addresses the coronavirus pandemic.

The plot inspired other spin-offs like Cells at Work! Bacteria !, Cells at Work and Friends! and Cells NOT at Work!

However, Cells at Work! CODE BLACK has become quite popular and also hits Crunchyroll this week.