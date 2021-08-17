Anime Star Wars: Visions Wins 1st Trailer; Watch!

Anime Star Wars, Disney released, this Tuesday (17), the 1st trailer of the animation in Star Wars: Visions anime format. The anthology will be released on September 22 this year exclusively on Disney+.

The production was the result of the work of 7 different animation studios and will follow a format similar to Netflix’s Love Death + Robots, in which each episode addresses a different plot and has a unique visual style.

Check out the official subtitled trailer for the series below:

“His stories show the full spectrum of bold narratives found in Japanese animation, each told with a freshness and voice that expands our understanding of what a Star Wars story can be and celebrates a galaxy that has been an inspiration to so many storytellers visionaries,” said James Waugh, series executive producer and Lucasfilm’s Vice President of Franchise Content & Strategies.

Disney took the opportunity to promote the cast of voice actors. Artists include names such as Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lucy Liu, David Harbour, Jordan Fisher, Simu Liu, Kimiko Glenn, Temuera Morrison, George Takei and Karen Fukuhara.

Star Wars: Visions will feature 9 episodes and the full list of names has already been revealed. Below, check the name of each studio responsible for the animation followed by the chapter title.

Kamikaze Douga – The Duel;

Geno Studio (Twin Engine) – Lop and Ocho;

Studio Color (Twin Engine) – Tatooine Rhapsody;

Trigger – The Twins;

Trigger – The Elder;

Kinema Citrus – The Village Bride;

Science Saru – Akakiri;

Science Saru – T0-B1;

Production IG – The Ninth Jedi.