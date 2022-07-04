Anime Expo: New details and trailer of Trigun: Stampede revealed

The recent announcement of Trigun: Stampede has certainly become big news in the anime world, and the new series will be one of the biggest events of the year. Returning to the world of classic manga with a strikingly new art style and full participation of the original creator Yasuhiro Naitou, new details of the project were shown at Anime Expo, which show that Trigun: Stampede will take the franchise in an exciting new direction.

At the “Trigun: Stampede: Lock & Load!” panel organized on Saturday evening at Anime Expo, Yasuhiro Naitou was greeted with fanfare, accompanied by another concept artist, Koji Tajima and anime producers Kiyotaka Waki and Yoshihiro Watanabe or Studio Orange, as well as Katsuhiro Takei from Toho Animation. As the studio behind the famous CGI anime, including BEASTARS and Land of the Lustrous, Orange is specially equipped to convey the setting of Trigun in a new way.

The producers at the panel mentioned that the transformation of the aesthetics of the original 2D animation into computer graphics technology is of paramount importance to them, and that the style of the original manga and anime Trigun, as well as the classic 2D animation Disney served as a huge source of inspiration for the adaptation. the world in this new environment. Similarly, the producers emphasize that this technology is intended for a kind of return to the classic anime action movie of the 80s and 90s, capturing the character and essence of classics such as “Cowboy Bebop” and “Ghost in the Armor”, not to mention the most original “Trigan”. As for Nightow, he mentioned that the biggest point of this new series is to bring a sense of cinematography, citing Hollywood cinema and the post—tandem search for “pure entertainment” as inspiration for a new octane-fueled adventure.

After the promo art was shown, the real culmination of the panel began: the official trailer of the new series. First broadcast to the wild applause of the conference room, the new trailer has since become publicly available on Crunchyroll:

From this trailer, it becomes clear that the new series will contain new information about the origin of the Stampede Vash. Although many details of the plot are still kept secret, the dynamic between Vash, Nives and Ram is the main driving force. Trigun: Stampede, according to the creators, is not a remake or reboot of the original series. The creators say that it is moving in a completely new direction and shows a completely new side of the world of Trigun. Further details should be revealed soon, and the creators have even approved a press interview for more information at Anime Expo.

The crowd at Anime Expo was delighted. The program “Block and download!” The panel ended with a triumphant improvised singing of the famous mantra: “Love and peace!” What other ending could be more appropriate?

Since there will be many new events and announcements at Anime Expo this year, GameRant is pleased to present a complete overview of all the biggest announcements, screenings, events and fandom. For full coverage of the event, follow the news in the anime section on GameRant.