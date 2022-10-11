Animated superhero series “Trill League” by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Lionsgate Lands on BET+ for Development

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive environment, BET+ acquired Trill League, an adaptation of Anthony Piper’s webcomic of the same name, to develop the series. An animated superhero series written by Piper and Lynn Bowen, created by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson G-Unit Film & Television, 3 Arts Entertainment and Lionsgate Television.

Previously, the project was in development at Quibi with another co-author of the script Piper.

Trill League tells the story of a team of black superheroes fighting against each other with each other’s addictions to fight the villains of today’s cultural conflicts and protect society.

Curtis is an executive producer through his G-Unit Film & Television along with Piper and Bowen, as well as Jermaine Johnson from 3 Arts.

Bowen is the co—executive producer of the popular Apple TV series Ted Lasso. She is the overall winner of the Emmy Award for winning Outstanding Comedy Series in 2022. Bowen is also the EP/showrunner of the Dear White People spin-off, Plan A at Starz, after writing the script for each season of the Netflix original series. It is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment.

Piper is a professional writer, illustrator and designer with experience in both animation and comics. He was the lead character designer of the Fox animated series Major Lazer and Axe Cop. His self-published comic Trill League, which is a parody of hip-hop and anime parody of comic characters and DC mythology, has a large number of fans thanks to the promotion on social networks. It is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment.

Under his G-Unit Film & Television banner, Jackson has released a wide range of content on numerous platforms, most notably the popular Starz Power series, in which he starred, was executive producer and director.

Through his deal with Starz/Lionsgate, Jackson served as an executive producer on the expansion of the Power universe with spin-offs Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force. Also for Starz, Jackson acts as the EP BMF, which recently completed production of the second season and is due to release an accompanying documentary series of the show, which will premiere on October 3. premium cable, which Jackson decided not to renew in September.

Deadline recently released exclusively a list of horror films that Jackson is preparing with Eli Roth as part of their three-picture contract with 3Black Dot: The Gun, Trackmaster and Creature House.

He is represented by APA and lawyer Steven Savva.