Animated short films-prequels of “Midnight Sun” resemble the classic cartoon “X-Men”

When it comes to cartoons about superheroes of the late 90s, such as “X-Men” and “Spider-Man”, Marvel fans apparently have nothing but fond memories of these cartoons, and it seems that Firaxis Games is trying to pull these strings ahead of the release. Release of “Midnight Sun”. The influence of these series is still felt in all Marvel objects, from old toys to musical and design references that fall into the Marvel cinematic universe, especially in Doctor Strange and the iteration of the “Multiverse of Madness” by Professor X. A personal look at this nostalgia with a series of prequel short films for the upcoming game, which details how the team comes together to fight Lilith.

Firaxis announced animated prequel short films during a demonstration of Disney and Marvel games, which helped launch D23 2022 on Friday, September 9. This followed a new look at the latest Midnight Suns game trailer, showcasing card mechanics that players seem to be driving. battle. This was followed by animated prequels, where Firaxis presented an initial montage of prequels showcasing the various heroes who would make up the titular team.

As mentioned above, the beginning of the series seems to convey the favorite animated series of the 1990s “X-Men” by looking through the list of heroes of the game. Wolverine is the only X—Man featured in both openings, which is not surprising, since he was the focus of the 90s TV series and was one of the heroes at the forefront of Firaxis promotional materials. However, the inclusion of Spider-Man and Iron Man also provides some references to their respective 90s cartoons and one of the earliest shared comic book universes to be seen on television or in movies.

The opening also tells about many other characters who must play a major role as part of the titular team fighting Lilith, the Mother of Demons, and her quest to conquer the universe. Blade, Nico Minoru and Ghost Rider Robbie Reyes look quite supernatural, which will not surprise many comic book readers familiar with the dark, supernatural side of Marvel. However, it does allow Firaxis to showcase his vision of what Captain America, Captain Marvel, and Wolverine would look like if they needed to embrace the magical side of the universe.

However, the animated prequels of Firaxis won’t be the last animation nostalgia coming to players and comic book readers, as the upcoming Disney series line-up for Disney Plus shows. “X-Men ’97” and “Spider-Man: The Year of the Freshman” seem to be based on the Marvel animated series of the 90s, with the former specifically serving as a continuation of the original “X-Men” series, which was released from 1992 to 1997.

Midnight Suns is scheduled for release on December 2 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. A version for the Nintendo Switch is also in development.