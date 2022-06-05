Animated series about Godzilla will be released for free on YouTube after 40 years

Saturday morning 1978-1979 animated series “Godzilla” will be fully available for viewing for the first time in more than 40 years. The cartoon was the first to bear the name Godzilla, and lasted for two seasons, a total of 26 episodes, at the Hanna Barbera Productions studio, also known for producing The Flintstones and Tom and Jerry films. Until recently, the first season was available on DVD, and the second season has never been released on any home media format.

Godzilla follows a group of scientists aboard a research vessel as they encounter other Kaijus and call out to Godzilla when they are in danger. The series was noticeably more modest compared to Godzilla’s counterparts on the big screen. The show turned his atomic breath into fire breath, gave him heat vision in his eyes comparable to Superman, and never saw him trample any cities. Soon, another TV adaptation of the Godzilla franchise will appear on Apple TV+. Screenwriter Chris Black is scheduled to serve as the showrunner for this series, but no release date has been announced yet.

Meanwhile, according to Bloody Disgusting, previously unreleased episodes of the Saturday morning cartoon will be added to the official Toho Official Godzilla Youtube channel on June 6. The release will be the first time that the second season will be widely available for viewing since its release. first aired more than 40 years ago. The first season is currently also available for full broadcast on the channel.

The news is good for both Godzilla fans and fans of the old school of animation, bringing back a forgotten relic from the franchise that still arouses great public interest. Fans of classic hand-drawn animation will appreciate the nostalgic and exciting atmosphere of the series, and Godzilla fans will appreciate that the long-lost part of the franchise has finally become widely available. Godzilla remains an icon of monster movies: “Godzilla vs. Kong” 2021 hits the box office for more than 65 years since the character’s debut.

With modern technology, it is now easier than ever to preserve often forgotten fragments of pop culture history, and old TV shows serve as a kind of time capsules for the time when they were created and the artistic sensibility of the day. The second season of “Godzilla” becomes available after such a long show that there are people who still care about the little-known series, which can now find new fans who have discovered it for the first time. After all, the animated series Godzilla may be a minor part of the franchise’s history, but it is nevertheless a part worth taking care of, and an argument for the importance of preserving works of art.