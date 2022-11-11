Animated Batman Icon Kevin Conroy Has Died at The Age of 66, Read a Touching Tribute to Mark Hamill

Throughout the multiverse of DC movies and TV series, the heroes of the Justice League have taken on different forms and faces. One of the most striking examples was a man whose face was not visible in his works: the star of “Batman: the animated series” Kevin Conroy. With his roles of Bruce Wayne and Batman, the actor created an animated incarnation of a famous hero who rose above many or all others, depending on whom you ask. Today, this legacy is remembered with bitterness, as it was reported that the actor died at the age of 66, and former co-star Mark Hamill is among those who mourn.

Although the initial reports circulated for a while without confirmation, it was eventually confirmed by a set of statements published by Warner Bros Home Entertainment. It is reported that the cause of death was a “short battle with cancer,” according to a press release.

Included are statements by director Andrea Romano, series creator Paul Dini and Mark Hamill, who voiced the Joker in many appearances during Conroy’s time as a character. Hamill ‘s statement reads:

Kevin was perfect. He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He genuinely cared about the people around him—his decency shone in everything he did. Every time I saw him or talked to him, my mood lifted.

Kevin Conroy, known for his portrayal of the iconic DC comics character and his millionaire alter ego, first began playing the role of Batman and Bruce Wayne when Batman: The Animated Series debuted in 1992. Conroy periodically returned to this role through projects. like the Batman: Arkham video games and even in live-action form for the CW crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths. Most recently, he voiced Batman for the Multiverse fighting game from Warner Bros.

We here at CinemaBlend would like to express our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Kevin Conroy. May they find peace while experiencing this time of grief and memories.

