Animate speaker options for your holiday

The month of December has arrived and soon the commemorative dates begin. But as we are living a pandemic moment, the parties end up being restricted and we must be more careful, so as not to put anyone’s health at risk.

A good companion for the end of the year is the speaker, even if it is an intimate family reunion, a video call with friends or a game night, a sound always pleases and brightens the atmosphere.

If you don’t already have one and are wondering which speaker to buy, this content was made exclusively for you. Check out.

Speaker 2.1 Gamer 50W Rms, Warrior

For those looking for a more traditional model, this model can be a good option. With a P2 type connection, it is bigger than the models we have been used to seeing lately, it has a 6.5 “subwoofer, in addition to two 3” side boxes, with bass that offer a good sound experience, enhancing your games online and even to relax watching a good movie. The product does not have a Bluetooth connection.

Soundbar Gamer 6W, Redragon

Another option to enhance your ambient sound, the Gamer Redragon speaker has a microphone / headset input and achieves high volumes without distortion with its double 3 W drivers. With a modern and compact design, it is possible to use it as two speakers independent sound systems or connect them as a soundbar.

Bluetooth speaker 20W, JBL Flip 5

The JBL speaker has a quality recognized worldwide. Waterproof, the Flip 5 may look like a small speaker, but it has an incredible power of 20 W. With Bluetooth connection and 4,800 mAh battery, the model guarantees up to 12 hours of easy reproduction. In addition, it is possible to pair the equipment with other compatible speakers, enhancing the sound experience.



