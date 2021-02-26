Animaniacs: Hulu renews the animated series for season 3

Steven Spielberg’s animation revival, Animaniacs, has been renewed for a third year. Even before the premiere of season 2, the continuation of the animated series was confirmed by Warner Bros. and Hulu.

During the winter conference of the Association of Television Critics, streaming made the announcement. Later, however, Animaniacs’ Twitter account posted a video also confirming the news.

The president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, Craig Erwich, said that with the return of the award-winning comedy and drama season, the selection of original Hulu productions has something for everyone.

He added that everyone is very excited to be back with the stories from The Handmaid’s Tale, Shrill, Animaniacs and Love, Victor. In addition, he wants to introduce the public to the personality of Mike Tyson in Iron Mike and bring the animated, yet extremely human characters of M.O.D.O.K., Marvel’s animation to life.

Check out the video announcing the 3rd season of the cartoon.

Animaniacs: learn more about the Warner Brothers animation revival on the Hulu series

Developed by Wellesley Wild, the Hulu revival of Animaniacs, it is a continuation of the animated series of the 90s, created by Steven Spielberg, which was on the air for 5 seasons.

The original voices of the three protagonists, Yakko, Wakko and Dot Warner, return in their respective roles by the voice actors Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell and Tress MacNeille. The plot was also resumed from where it left off in 1998.

The first season of the revival also brought back Maurice LaMarche as the diabolical lab mouse, Brain, and Paulsen, once again, voicing his silly companion, Pinky.

The 2nd season of Animaniacs will premiere in 2021. Meanwhile, the 3rd season has no official date yet. So stay tuned for more news!