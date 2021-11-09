Animal lovers here: Google announces Pet Portraits feature!

Google introduced its new feature called Pet Portraits. Thanks to Arts and Culture, you will be able to find your pet’s twin.

Google announced the Pet Portraits feature it developed for the Arts and Culture application. Thanks to this software the company is working on, it will allow you to take pictures of dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, horses and similar animals, and then find a similar-looking piece of art.

In addition, you will be able to find similar pets with a search on the platform. Since this feature is supported by artificial intelligence while developing, the actions you will take will only take a few seconds. You will also be able to learn more about it by clicking on the artwork that appears at the end of the match on the application.

How does Pet Portraits developed by Google work?

The Arts and Culture application, developed by Google, brings us cultural stories and famous works from all over the world. It also brings various features such as visiting museums with virtual reality tours. Pet Portraits will also come integrated into this platform.



In this way, while we used to capture successful matches through the application of a person or our own selfie photos, we can now reach similar works of art using an animal we see on the street or our cats, the original owners of our house.

Of course, the app doesn’t always run smoothly. For example, when you start the process by choosing one of the most beautiful photos of your cat, you may come across a vase with a cat picture or a lion sunbathing in the African deserts. However, since it still gives successful results in most photos, if you encounter such a thing, you can repeat the process with a different picture.

When you download the application to your device, you do not need to take any additional action as it automatically logs in with your Google account. However, the language of the application is English. Of course, the company thought of a solution to this situation and placed the translation button at the bottom of the screen. Then you can start using it by making your general content and notification settings.

When we touch the menu icon in the top right of the application, we see collections, themes, trials, achievements and settings options. In this section, if you choose collections, you can see the works of art exhibited in museums. Then you can also search by A to Z or by location on the map.

What do you think about this subject? Don’t forget to share your views with us!