Animal Crossing: New Horizons Will Allow Subscription-Free DLC Content; details

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: If we access the expansion through the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack and the membership expires, we can take advantage of some of its news.Animal Crossing: New Horizons yesterday announced the arrival of Happy Home Paradise, the largest expansion released to date. As you know, we can enjoy it by buying it through the eShop, but also as part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. In case of opting for the second option, we will not be able to travel to the Paradise Archipelago if we cancel the subscription, but thanks to Tom Phillips from Eurogamer we have learned that we will be able to continue using some of the content of the expansion. Of course, only on our original island.

According to information shared by a Nintendo spokesperson to Phillips, if we lose access to the Archipelago we will have to purchase the expansion separately or renew the membership. However, from the company they comment that players will be able to take advantage of several exclusive construction contents of Happy Home Paradise and apply them in the houses of their home island.

Happy Home Paradise in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, what does it add?

The main novelty is that we will be able to travel to a group of unpublished islands. They are all different and have their own characteristics, an aspect that must be taken into account. First we will have to choose one at the request of our client, and later, start a guided tour afterwards and place the objects that they have requested. There will be a whole series of options that will allow us to be creative, both indoors and outdoors. Open paths, modify the environment, and do whatever it takes to satisfy your customers’ wishes. As if that weren’t enough, other types of buildings can be designed.

Besides, if you use the Amiibo of the game you will be able to take care of the needs of special clients. According to the press release, you will have the option to “design vacation homes for busy people like Canela or Tendo and Nendo.”

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available on Nintendo Switch. The Happy Home Paradise expansion will go on sale on November 5.