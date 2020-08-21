Animal Crossing: New Horizons updates to version 1.4.2

The popular Nintendo game receives this small patch now available for download with minor changes and that eliminates reported bugs and glitch.

Nintendo has released Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.4.2 for Nintendo Switch. The successful game of the Japanese company receives this small patch, which is now available for download, with the aim of correcting glitch and bugs that improve the user experience and alleviate the possible problems that have been recently reported with the arrival of the codes of sleep.

The official Nintendo support portal has not disclosed the specific details of this patch 1.4.2 of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but the Animal Crossing World community colleagues have anticipated that the arrival of the game mode that allows us to visit the islands of other players had small errors that have now apparently been solved; for example, the famous Sumo Ring.

To update the game is as simple as having our Nintendo Switch connected to the Internet, clicking on the (+) icon from the title icon and clicking on Update. In a matter of seconds or minutes we will have everything ready.

22.40 million units sold for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

After the publication of Nintendo’s latest financial report this August, with an updated date until June 30 (Q2 / FY2021), we learned that the hybrid console has sold a total of 61.44 million if we count all its models and editions of units around the planet.

What is remarkable, however, is that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold 22.40 million units, an exorbitant figure for a title that was released last March and that is in the race to be the fastest video game sold by Nintendo in twenty years as well as the most successful console. In fact, in a few months it will be the best-selling game in history in Japan.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can read our original analysis here and consult our game guide at this link.



