Animal Crossing: New Horizons: In a message posted on their official Twitter profile, the Animal Crossing team revealed that we will have a Nintendo Direct dedicated to Animal Crossing: New Horizons next week.

“[Nintendo] Direct from Animal Crossing: New Horizons will air on October 15 at 11 am [Eastern Time]. Stay tuned for 20 minutes of upcoming content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November,” reads the message.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively for Switch.