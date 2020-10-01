Animal Crossing: New Horizons Removes Hacked Items

The free fall patch, which adds various Halloween-related aspects, is now available to all players. The night is closing in on the successful Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which has already prepared for the scariest month of the year thanks to its fall update, which is now free to download.

Those who have updated it have discovered that not only have new features been added, but certain objects have also disappeared completely: those hacked items that allowed to customize the island can no longer be used.

Although these items are for cosmetic purposes only and do not interfere with gameplay in any way, they obviously violate Nintendo’s rules. Harv’s fences, one of the most popular objects, has been one of those removed, along with many others. According to Polygon, Harv fences typically cost around 200 Nook Miles Tickets, while other users are selling other items from Harv Island.

The GOTY for TGS 2020

Animal Crossing: New Horizons went on sale last March exclusively for Nintendo Switch. The title has been updated over the months and it has won the highest award at the Tokyo Game Show 2020. It was the jury who voted unanimously for this video game, as they consider that it has been a consolation for the players during a difficult season, with the coronavirus in full swing. “Because we have been forced to be at home during the COVID-19 epidemic, a slow experience like the one in this game, which offers the ability to do everything freely, became a comfort to people around the world.” they commented.

The fall update, meanwhile, not only brings Halloween-themed items, but you will also enjoy the presence of Soponcio, a character who will arrive on October 31 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). That’s when we can do the trick and try and offer you a few goodies to get succulent rewards.



