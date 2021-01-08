Animal Crossing: New Horizons: recreates Pokémon areas

There is no doubt that the Animal Crossing: New Horizons community is always challenging itself to create new things with the tools provided by the game, and the latest is courtesy of a player known as ACNH.Pokeland on Instagram.

As you can see below, the player recreated a complete area dedicated to Pokémon, such as the initial area of Professor Carvalho’s laboratory, a store, the battle area and other regions that will certainly be recognized by fans of the Nintendo monster series. .

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is an exclusive game for Switch.