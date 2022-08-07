Animal Crossing: New Horizons Player Recreates Rose Farm from Detroit: Become Human

Nintendo’s Basic Life Simulator Game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has always given its players many opportunities to customize their vacation on a desert island. When the free 2.0 update and Happy Home Paradise DLC were released in 2021, fans had even more opportunities to personalize the island that their residents called home. Recently a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Detroit: Become Human have joined two fandoms together to recreate Rose Farm, the location from the adventure title, on their ACNH island.

Animal Crossing Players: New Horizons seems to be very good at recreating locations on their islands. Fans draw inspiration both from real locations and from their favorite places in other video game series. Some fans have recreated many locations of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, while other players seem to like using themes from movies like Jurassic Park or Shrek. With so many iconic locations in Detroit: Become Human, ACNH players will probably also be inspired to reproduce them in the life simulator title.

Recently sharing his walkthrough of Detroit: Become Human, Reddit user 19netta posted a photo of his recreation of Rose Farm in his Animal Crossing game: New Horizons. Commenting on the thread, the Redditor shared that they had just passed the chapter of the adventure game Midnight Train. Fans of Detroit: Become Human will probably remember that Rose’s Farm is an important place in this chapter, since it is here that Rose Chapman helps deviant androids escape and cross the border with Canada.

Has anyone else played Detroit Becoming Human? This is my interpretation of the Rose Farm 🎃🍯 from AnimalCrossing

According to Redditor, they used Animal Crossing DLC: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise to recreate Rose Farm. They also changed the colors of the image they posted to convey the snowy atmosphere of the Detroit: Become Human landscape. The answers in the 19netta thread shared the Redditor’s love for both games they showed. Some even asked how they were able to place the vehicle on their island. The redditor shared that they were able to purchase them from daily items found in the Nook Shopping app.

Considering that there are still a few chapters left after the Midnight Train in Detroit: Become Human, it is quite possible that the Redditor will be more inspired by other locations of the adventure simulator. I hope they will channel this inspiration into Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as the communities of both games will probably appreciate their detailed work on their desert island escape.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available on the Nintendo Switch.