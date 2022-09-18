Animal Crossing: New Horizons player Recreates a scene from the trailer of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Somewhere in the Animal Crossing community: New Horizons player shared his recreated scene from one of the trailers of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo’s desert island simulator turned out to be a pretty universal means of self-expression for players, and it’s great for paying homage to other franchises.

Last week, Zelda fans received the long-awaited news about the upcoming sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. After the last broadcast of Nintendo Direct, where the name and release date of Tears of the Kingdom were finally announced, interest in the game in the community has increased dramatically, which encourages fans to express this excitement in different ways, for example, detailing every detail in the newest trailer and, of course, creating fan art. This trend is joined by Reddit user Naydinfar-Crossing, who terraformed his Animal Crossing island: New Horizons, so that it resembles the landscape shown in the frame from the second trailer of Tears of the Kingdom.

Both the original terrain of Breath of the Wild and the soaring landmasses from the sequel are accurately recreated here: the elevated terrain rises above boulders that create convincing clouds, and rows of stone pyramids serve as a reliable replacement for the distant Khairul Mountains. Beautifully completes all this is a villager dressed in a new toga Link with one sleeve, with a view of the area. Although in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is hardly possible to see creations inspired by Zelda, the huge amount of detail and clever touches in Naydinfar make it one of the most impressive examples at the moment.

Tears of the Kingdom by AnimalCrossing

The Animal Crossing Reddit community seems to think so, as at the time of writing this post has received more than 8,100 votes. Many fans were quick to praise Naidinfar’s work, some noted that it almost looks like a real Zelda game, while others praised how quickly they were able to do it. On the other hand, the recreation of Naydinfar is based on a scene from the trailer for Tears of the Kingdom E3 2021, so chances are they had months to put it together and they were just waiting for the right moment to show it, for example, when everyone was excited. the official name of the game and the release date are announced.

There are eight months left until the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in May 2023, and even now most of the game, its plot and new game features remain shrouded in mystery. No doubt fans will continue to theorize about what will happen in the sequel, and with how many creative fans are playing New Horizons, more Zelda-based creations will undoubtedly follow.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available for the Nintendo Switch.