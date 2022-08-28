Animal Crossing: New Horizons Player Demonstrates Custom Joy-Cons

When was Animal Crossing released in 2020: New Horizons, it was arguably one of the most anticipated Nintendo games released at the time. It seems that Nintendo even thought so, since the company offered a special model of the Nintendo Switch, designed in the style of a life simulator. Now a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons decided to customize their own Joy-Cons, using the Nintendo name as inspiration for their overall design.

Animal Crossing Fans: New Horizons is not new in the setup, especially in the life simulator. The title offers a variety of personalization options, allowing players to create amazing themed Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands, rooms and more. And, apparently, this addiction to personalization has moved on to personal things. When this fan learned how to customize the Nintendo Joy-Cons, they eventually decided to create a custom design dedicated to the Animal Crossing series.

According to Redditor russspruce, they started making their own Joy-Con last summer. In their forum thread, they posted a photo of custom Joy-Cons for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which they developed. The photo they shared showed a set with a white background and well-known game icons like a leaf and a house scattered around. The Joy-Con buttons were now also painted in basic colors such as red, blue, yellow and green, while the Joy-Con sticks had the same white color as the controller cases.

In the summer, I started setting up controllers, and although it took some time, I completed this beautiful pair! from AnimalCrossing

Although the Redditor did not tell in detail how they managed to make Joy-Con like this, they shared that they used about four sets of settings to achieve the final result. They noted that they had to choose from different color variations of controllers, but settled on white cases and Joy-Con joysticks, and then on the buttons of the main color. One of the commentators shared that the color scheme chosen by russspruce reminded them of the name Animal Crossing: New Leaf for the Nintendo DS, especially since the special DS model released with the old name had a similar pattern.

Although Animal Crossing: New Horizons has an official limited edition Nintendo Switch console that comes with its own special Joy-Cons, fans will probably be interested to see that they can also customize their Joy-Cons to look a certain way. There are several third-party brands that have special kits and parts that allow fans to change the look of their console or controllers. However, given that they are not officially owned by Nintendo, the community should act with caution, since interference with the operation of the console and controllers may lead to the cancellation of the warranty or its complete violation.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently available for the Nintendo Switch.