Animal Crossing: New Horizons is updated to version 1.4.0

The Nintendo Switch video game hosts fireworks, dreams and cloud backup and restore service. Nintendo has released Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.4.0.

The successful Nintendo Switch video game thus receives this Volume 2 of content planned for the summer based on new activities with which players can continue enjoying themed events for this August.

Thus, from this July 30, this free summer update includes the following news; while Nintendo Switch Online users can already access a backup of their data through the cloud in case of loss, so that it is possible to restore the progress of the island in exceptional cases. We will soon provide a separate news story with all the details in this regard.

To update Animal Crossing: New Horizons to version 1.4.0 it is essential to have an Internet connection and have the console updated. Just click (+) on the game icon and click Update to start the download and its corresponding installation.

Fireworks Show: Fireworks arrive at Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Every Sunday this August the sky will light up from 7:00 p.m. local time, allowing us to witness a fireworks display using our own custom design patterns.

Dreams: As in Animal Crossing: New Leaf (2013, 3DS), from now on we can take a nap in any bed we have at home. While we are resting, we can meet Alakama, a character who offers us to visit other islands through a dream and through a code. Thus, we can share our codes with other players or indicate the address (the code) of other users to start a trip to their islands; a trip in which we can freely explore our towns.

Data Backup and Restore Service – All users who have an active Nintendo Switch Online account can enable the Island Backup Service, which will automatically upload our save data to the Nintendo Cloud from time to time . In this way, if our Nintendo Switch is lost, broken or stolen, we will be able to contact Nintendo Consumer Support to let them know the situation and that they can restore our data. We will know all the details soon.

In addition, soon we will be able to transfer our saved game between several Nintendo Switch, as happens in the rest of the console’s video games.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can read our original review here and access our game guide at this link.



