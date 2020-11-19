Animal Crossing: New Horizons | How to transfer your data

The famous Nintendo Switch game is updated to version 1.6.0 and finally allows you to transfer games between different consoles. We explain it to you.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been updated to version 1.6.0. The successful Nintendo Switch title, with more than 26 million copies sold worldwide in just six months, receives its great winter update accompanied by content, activities and news; but no less important is the fact that —finally— we can freely transfer games between different consoles.

Imagine that you have a Nintendo Switch and a Nintendo Switch Lite; Or that you will soon change your current Nintendo Switch for another. Until now, only with the backup service against loss or theft we could recover our island. As of this November 19, it will not be like that thanks to the new Animal Crossing Data Transfer application that we can download for free in the Nintendo Switch eShop.

What we need to transfer our game from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A Nintendo Switch or a Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Source console and destination console (in which we have the game and the Nintendo Switch to which we want to transfer the save data of the island)

Internet connection on both consoles

Download the Animal Crossing Data Transfer app in the eShop

Types of transfer: the whole island or a single resident

Do you have everything ready? From here it is really simple; it takes only a few minutes.

There are two types of transfer: island-wide or resident / player.

Depending on whether we want to transfer the entire island with all the residents to a new Nintendo Switch console or if we want to pass the data of a single insulan, we will have to choose one option or another. The first is aimed at people who want to change their console, so that they will take absolutely all the progress and data of the game with them.

The other option is ideal for those who want to use multiple Nintendo Switches or those who have two different islands on multiple consoles (like a move, whoops). In this way, the original island would not be altered, it would only be a change of residence by a single resident.



