Animal Crossing: New Horizons | How to back up

We delve into the new feature of the Nintendo Switch game, which allows us to recover our game in exceptional cases. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has released this week, due to the update 1.4.0, the expected backup function and possibility of recovering games.

It is not as simple as with the rest of Nintendo Switch video games, where it is enough to be a member of Nintendo Switch Online to have our backup in the cloud of the games that we have in our profile. There are many nuances and peculiarities here, so let’s give you a hand.

Why is it different in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Perhaps this is the first question that can come to mind. Why is Animal Crossing: New Horizons not compatible with the Nintendo Switch Online cloud save service? One of the reasons, as they explained, is that “the fundamental concepts of the series” could be compromised; that is to say, the doors were opened for the saved games to be modified with external programs and, in short, to make some kind of cheating. The solution (or alternative) has been made to pray, but it is already here.

How to activate the cloud game service: backup

To activate the backup service in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the corresponding backup of our games in the cloud it is necessary to have our Nintendo Switch updated and have the version 1.4.0 of the game (it is necessary to have the console connected to the Internet) . If we have an active Nintendo Switch Online account, just follow these steps:

Start game in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (1.4.0) with the user with whom we have active the Nintendo Switch Online account

On the title screen, press minus (-) and you will access the Game settings menu.

Then, we select Backup and Enable copy

And ready. Nintendo will have made a backup of our progress in the cloud, so they will be safeguarded so that we can recover them in exceptional cases, which are the following: theft of the console, breakdown of the console or loss of it. When we enable the backup, we will see on the game title screen the date and time the last copy was made.

How to get our Animal Crossing: New Horizons game back

Let’s put ourselves in this undesirable scenario: we have lost the console, it has broken… and we have lost our progress because in the new Nintendo Switch the cartridge does not have the saved game (it is stored in the console). To recover the game, it is not enough to log in to Nintendo Switch Online with our profile, but you have to follow these steps:

With your new Nintendo Switch, start the game in version 1.4.0 with your profile with which you made the backup.

On the home screen, press (-) when you see the black screen with the Nintendo logo. If you do it correctly, you will see a message asking if you want to recover the data. In case you see Tendo and Nendo, you will not have done well and you will have to restart the game.

Click on retrieve old save data and choose Yes, connect to watch!

If you enabled backup on multiple islands, the name of each will be displayed. Choose the island you want to recover on your new Nintendo Switch console / your repaired

Nintendo Switch

Choose Yes, please! To end



