Animal Crossing: New Horizons Hits 6 Million Units Japan

The Nintendo Switch video game makes history and is about to surpass Pokémon Gold and Silver in Japan. It is the fastest selling.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to make history in Japan. According to the latest report of physical sales accumulated until last November 22 by Famitsu, the new installment of the popular saga for Nintendo Switch has reached 6,011,308 copies sold, thus breaking the barrier of 6 million copies and entering at the same time in a select group of only five video games. It is one step away from beating Pokémon Gold / Silver (2000, GBC).

The video game club of five in Japan; make way to Animal Crossing

The same source of data from Famitsu (via Game Data Library) allows us to see more closely the extraordinary scope of this title, which is already the fifth most successful of all time in the country of the Rising Sun and exceeds those 6 million copies sold in Japan for the first time since 2006, when that month of May New Super Mario Bros. for Nintendo DS landed in stores.

This title, currently the third best-selling title in history in Japan, has 6,428,457 units sold; only behind Super Mario Bros. with 6,810,000 units sold (1985, Famicom) and Pokémon Red / Green / Blue with 7,936,360 copies sold (1996, Game Boy).

Therefore, the following commercial objective of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is none other than to reach fourth place, at the current date occupied by Pokémon Gold / Silver and its 6,088,144 units sold, something that will happen before the end of the year 2020 given the pace of copies shipped today and with Christmas just around the corner.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Fastest to Hit 6 Million Copies in Japan

Where there is no one who beats the latest iteration of the life simulation series is speed. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has only needed seven months to reach those 6 million copies sold; Pokémon Gold and Silver, hitherto the fastest-selling ones, reached that figure in one year and one month (thirteen months), while Pokémon Red / Green / Blue required twenty-six months.

The limit of this work is unknown, but what seemed insurmountable in its day, with 5.24 million for Animal Crossing: Wild World (2005, NDS) or the 5.06 million for Animal Crossing: New Leaf (2012, 3DS), now remains even small, as New Horizons is far from having reached its commercial ceiling.



