We detail everything you need to know about the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Halloween event along with all the pumpkin recipes and more.

October has also arrived in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with an update that includes new seasonal events to celebrate Halloween in style. Beyond the event itself, the main novelty is that from now on we will be able to grow pumpkins in the game and, once they mature, build various recipes with them. Below and as part of this complete guide we will tell you everything about it so that you have no doubts about what you have to deliver to Soponcio at the end of the month, how to be able to cultivate the pumpkins correctly and what objects we can get by using them as ingredient of our DIY projects.

The keys to the Halloween event

Throughout the month of October we will have to prepare and store various sweets as long as, arriving on the 31st from 5:00 p.m., we can meet in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento in order to celebrate this spooky holiday together with our animal neighbors. Specifically, it is based on disguising ourselves as any horror character (mummy, ghost, etc.) and giving sweets to Soponcio (the character wearing a pumpkin mask) to give us various rewards, yet to be determined.

All pumpkin recipes and their rewards

Even so, in the previous four weeks we can begin to give our island something more orange by planting pumpkins. We can buy them at Tendo and Nendo’s store (we can find them in the closet on the right-hand side) or from Gandulio when he visits our town. There are four varieties: orange, white, green and yellow and we will not know which one we have until it is fully grown.



