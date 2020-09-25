Animal Crossing: New Horizons gets a Halloween update

The next update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons already has its theme chosen and a date to happen. The event will be on Halloween and from September 30th you will be able to grow pumpkins and use them in your scary projects, with the addition of several Halloween costumes in the Able Sisters store.

The preparation also includes other novelties, such as the arrival of Jack, the “Halloween czar”, who will make his first appearance on the island, allowing exchanges for rewards such as sweets and lollipops to share with the islanders.

Your Nook Miles will be used to buy body paintings and colored contact lenses that enhance the Halloween costumes that you learn to make with other companions on the island.

As the autumn update will be quite large, mini games with islanders, furniture and DIY projects for the game are also expected. Some rumors suggest that Franklin and Brewster will make appearances in Animal Crossing during the update.

Although preparations begin next week, the main Halloween event will take place on October 31, from 5 pm to midnight, which gives you time to do a little bit of everything that was reserved for you in the Nintendo Switch game.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons proved to be a resounding success of the Japanese giant, promoting Nintendo’s profits by 428% together with the Switch, console in which the game is exclusive.



