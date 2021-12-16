Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fixes The Nude Bug

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: This error appeared randomly since the launch of Happy Home Paradise, the great expansion of the video game. Islands, heat and secluded life. Those are some of the fundamentals of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the successful video game developed by Nintendo exclusively for Nintendo Switch. If at any time you have seen the creatures that populate their world without any clothes, you should know that it was a bug, and that the Kyoto people have solved it with their most recent patch, 2.0.4. In addition, they have also made some additional adjustments, both in the base game and in the expansion.

The nude bug was making an appearance randomly since Happy Home Paradise went on sale. However, it usually took place in the cafeteria area of ​​the DLC, as noted in VGC. How could it be otherwise, social networks were filled with hilarious images in which the protagonists wore their naked bodies.

On the other hand, Nintendo has solved the problem of the ladder kit, which could disappear when the game was saved having this object positioned in specific positions and places. The Japanese have also fixed a room-related issue: After visiting another player’s facility, members of the facility were listed as island residents.

There will be no more expansions

Animal Crossing New Horizons is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. The Japanese company has confirmed that Happy Home Paradise will be the only paid expansion for the game, so nothing is expected to be published beyond the free updates that will be released throughout 2022.

Version 2.0 marked the end of post-launch content when it comes to expansions, but there will be new items and events in the future. “So it made sense to include it as the first and only paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.” It’s a major update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and it offers a distinctive and different gameplay experience. So it made sense to include it as the first and only paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. “