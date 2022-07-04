Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fan Shows off Incredible KK Slider Pie

One of the most famous special residents of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a visiting musician K.K. Slider. A regular in the Animal Crossing video game franchise, K.K. Slider plays a special role in the Nintendo Switch game, hosting special concerts and providing players with soundtracks that they can use on their island. Recently, an ACNH fan decided to demonstrate his love for the village musician by baking a real pie with a crust design based on the motives of K.K. Slider.

When Animal Crossing: New Horizons was first launched in 2020, fans were probably excited to know that K.K. Slider would be back. Unlike the special residents of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, such as Tom Nook, Nucklings, Blaters or Isabel, K.K. Slider does not appear on the player’s island daily. Instead, the musician dog visits every week, and players often look forward to meeting the character on the square of their island, which often marks the beginning of the weekend.

On Reddit, user spookydonuts used his real skills to show his love for K.K. Slider. In their post, they shared an image of a real pie that they baked with a K.K. Slider design on the crust. In Corky’s design, the character was in his iconic sitting position, holding the guitar he plays in the Nintendo Switch game. Spookydonuts even included an Animal Crossing tree: New Horizons’s pie crust design is probably as a way to fill the empty space on top of the pie filling.

Many responses in the thread praised the work of spookydonuts, saying that the pie looks delicious. Others commented on the Redditor’s baking prowess, especially since they were able to make a decent image of K.K. from Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Slider on the pie crust. Some fans also asked which creepy doughnuts were used as a filling and how they managed to make them so green. According to a Reddit user, they used a green apple, so the filling had such a pronounced green color.

Judging by the profile of spookydonuts on Reddit, it seems that they have a lot of experience in baking pies to order. They also published other designs they created based on such TV series as Avatar: The Last Airbender and Harry Potter. However, their K.K. Pie Crust Slider seems to be the first one they made for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. We hope that thanks to the large list of villagers and special characters, the artist will be inspired to create new Animal Crossing-themed pie cakes in the future.

